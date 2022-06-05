Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350,830 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.53% of Lockheed Martin worth $512,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $442.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

