LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Contrast

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 4.73 -$108.66 million ($0.77) -17.79 LiveRamp $443.03 million 4.04 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -51.29

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LegalZoom.com and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.61%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $57.44, indicating a potential upside of 119.59%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

LiveRamp beats LegalZoom.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

