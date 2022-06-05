Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0039

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $1,372.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.85 or 0.99724485 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,811,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

