Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003902 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $84.25 million and $690,389.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.18 or 0.00888032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00444879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,301,979 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

