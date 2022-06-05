LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

LinkEye (LET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $10,593.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

