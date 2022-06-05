Linear One Day Volume Tops $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,784.50 or 0.99995688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

