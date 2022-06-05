Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. 1,113,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

