Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 331.6% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 10.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

