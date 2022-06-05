LikeCoin Market Cap Hits $3.07 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $10,568.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.22 or 0.99989233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,648,060 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

