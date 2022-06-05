Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $6,611.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,863.61 or 1.00007007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.