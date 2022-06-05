Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 37.7% Higher This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $165,342.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00211368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007732 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

