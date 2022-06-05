Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $82,871,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $116.88 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $102.53 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

