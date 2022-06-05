Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $36.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 593,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,797. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. abrdn plc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

