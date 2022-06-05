Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $37.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

