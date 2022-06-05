Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $165.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.55.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.09. 157,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.43. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

