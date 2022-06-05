Landshare Reaches One Day Volume of $27,502.00 (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $27,502.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Landshare

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,808,641 coins and its circulating supply is 2,352,042 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

