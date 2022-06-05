Komodo Price Reaches $0.24 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Komodo has a market cap of $31.32 million and $772,823.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00298771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00066315 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,144,658 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

