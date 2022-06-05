KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.33 on Tuesday, hitting $362.44. The stock had a trading volume of 799,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.51. KLA has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

