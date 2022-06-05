Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 9th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares are set to split on Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of KNTK opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 155.81 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $91.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kinetik (Get Rating)
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
