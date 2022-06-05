Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

