KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

