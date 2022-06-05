Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $510.61 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $510.61 million and approximately $36.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00008476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00082643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00256334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 203,493,401 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

