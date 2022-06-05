Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $335,587.06 and $102,844.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 549.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.18 or 0.08639322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00433079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031406 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

