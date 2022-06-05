Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.00 million and $235,875.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 976.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00426270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,324,738 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

