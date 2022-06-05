JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.