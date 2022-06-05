JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 175

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.52.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

