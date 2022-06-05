Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.3646 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $93.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.72) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.