Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.71% of Johnson Controls International worth $408,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

