John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

