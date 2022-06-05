John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PDT stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
