JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $892.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

