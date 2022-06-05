JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE:HAE opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 386,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,249,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

