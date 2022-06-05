JMP Securities Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $42.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.