JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.52 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

