Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.47.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.67 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,700,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.