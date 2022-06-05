Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 10,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,986. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

