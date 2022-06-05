Jade Currency (JADE) Achieves Market Cap of $118,097.02

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $118,097.02 and $52,038.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00444320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Coin Trading

