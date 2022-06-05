Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $104.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.98.

JACK stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

