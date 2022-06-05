J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 63,252 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 539,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

