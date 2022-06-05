iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $121,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,373 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

