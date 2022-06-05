iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

