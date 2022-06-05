iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,418 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

