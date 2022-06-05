iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. 6,561,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

