iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,165,000.

IEFA stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959,426 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

