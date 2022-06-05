IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $2.89 on Thursday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $10,230,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

