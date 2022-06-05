iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iQIYI by 8.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.