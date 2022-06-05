Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.26

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and traded as high as $42.99. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

