IOI Token 1-Day Volume Tops $71,105.00 (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $71,105.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOI Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOI Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,677.56 or 1.00010638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.