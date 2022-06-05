Inverse Finance Market Cap Hits $9.21 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $98.29 or 0.00330555 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $243,241.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00196244 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

