International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398,180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of International Paper worth $33,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.