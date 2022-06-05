International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.5% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

